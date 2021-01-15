 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker WR Wan'Dale Robinson commits to Kentucky
View Comments
topical

Former Husker WR Wan'Dale Robinson commits to Kentucky

{{featured_button_text}}
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 12.12

Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) leaps for a third-quarter pass from Adrian Martinez against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Wan'Dale Robinson is headed home. 

The former Nebraska wide receiver on Friday morning announced that he will be continuing his college career at the University of Kentucky. 

The move, which comes four days after he formalized his departure from NU by entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, does not come as a surprise due to several factors. 

In announcing his transfer at the start of the week, Robinson, a Frankfort, Kentucky, native said he'd like to be closer to his mother, who was was hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis late last year. Not only that, but UK has always had something of a pull for Robinson. 

He verbally committed to the Wildcats during his high school recruiting process, only to flip to Nebraska five weeks later. At that time, he said he allowed pressure to stay home to get to him and his heart was really at Nebraska. 

Not this time. In announcing his pledge to UK, he tweeted out a graphic that said, "Hometown Hero." 

Robinson was Nebraska's leading receiver by a longshot in 2020 and topped 1,000 all-purpose yards as a freshman in 2019 in Lincoln. 

He is expected to be on campus in Lexington in a matter of days to get his Kentucky career started. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News