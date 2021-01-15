Former Husker WR Wan'Dale Robinson commits to Kentucky

Wan'Dale Robinson is headed home.

The former Nebraska wide receiver on Friday morning announced that he will be continuing his college career at the University of Kentucky.

The move, which comes four days after he formalized his departure from NU by entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, does not come as a surprise due to several factors.

In announcing his transfer at the start of the week, Robinson, a Frankfort, Kentucky, native said he'd like to be closer to his mother, who was was hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis late last year. Not only that, but UK has always had something of a pull for Robinson.

He verbally committed to the Wildcats during his high school recruiting process, only to flip to Nebraska five weeks later. At that time, he said he allowed pressure to stay home to get to him and his heart was really at Nebraska.

Not this time. In announcing his pledge to UK, he tweeted out a graphic that said, "Hometown Hero."