A former Nebraska wide receiver is getting his chance in the NFL.
Stanley Morgan, the record-setting pass-catcher who turned in the Huskers' first-ever 1,000-yard season in 2018, is being elevated from Cincinnati's practice squad to its active roster, according to an ESPN report.
Morgan went undrafted but signed with the Bengals almost immediately after the NFL Draft concluded last spring, and eventually signed with the practice squad before the season began.
You have free articles remaining.
Now, he'll be on the 53-man roster after the Bengals put fellow wide receiver John Ross on injured reserve.
Cincinnati is winless so far under first-year head coach and former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor.
Morgan appeared in two preseason games, totaling seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.