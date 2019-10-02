{{featured_button_text}}
Stanley Morgan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) tries to get past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Dakari Monroe (43) during the second half of an NFL preseason game on Aug. 10.

 Associated Press file photo

A former Nebraska wide receiver is getting his chance in the NFL. 

Stanley Morgan, the record-setting pass-catcher who turned in the Huskers' first-ever 1,000-yard season in 2018, is being elevated from Cincinnati's practice squad to its active roster, according to an ESPN report. 

Morgan went undrafted but signed with the Bengals almost immediately after the NFL Draft concluded last spring, and eventually signed with the practice squad before the season began. 

Now, he'll be on the 53-man roster after the Bengals put fellow wide receiver John Ross on injured reserve. 

Cincinnati is winless so far under first-year head coach and former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor. 

Morgan appeared in two preseason games, totaling seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

