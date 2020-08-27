 Skip to main content
Former Husker Will Compton signs with Titans
topical

  • Updated
Will Compton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Daren Bates (53) gets pumped up with inside linebacker Will Compton (51) before a game in 2018.

 Associated Press file photo

Will Compton is headed back to Tennessee.

The former Husker linebacker agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Thursday. Compton played in 12 games for Tennessee in 2018, compiling 16 tackles.

Injuries hampered Compton in 2019. He signed with the New Orleans Saints last year, but was placed on injured reserve nine days later. He was released in September, and signed by the Oakland Raiders in October, and appeared in nine games, and made 41 tackles.

Compton, who played at Nebraska from 2008-12, played his first five seasons in Washington.

 

