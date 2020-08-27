Former Husker Will Compton signs with Titans

The former Husker linebacker agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Thursday. Compton played in 12 games for Tennessee in 2018, compiling 16 tackles.

Injuries hampered Compton in 2019. He signed with the New Orleans Saints last year, but was placed on injured reserve nine days later. He was released in September, and signed by the Oakland Raiders in October, and appeared in nine games, and made 41 tackles.