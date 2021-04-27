 Skip to main content
Former Husker star Harry Tolly wasn't only a QB; he confounded Sooners in '59 as DB as well
topical
HARRY TOLLY | 1937-2021

Harry Tolly

Harry Tolly was the Cornhusker quarterback in 1959 when he helped snap Oklahoma's 74-game conference winning streak. 

 Journal Star archives

About six months ago, they watched the memorable upset together on DVD, just father and son.

Because it was a game tape with no sound, Harry Tolly served as narrator for his son. To say Tolly knew what he was talking about is an understatement, considering he played quarterback and defensive back for Nebraska in 1959 when it pulled off a 25-21 win against 19th-ranked Oklahoma in Lincoln.  

The Sooners came to town that season having won 36 consecutive conference games. They hadn't lost in 74 conference games, and they had 16 consecutive wins against the Cornhuskers, including the previous eight by a combined score of 313-47.

"Dad has called it the highlight of his entire athletic career, both college and after college, and he was an accomplished handball player and tennis player," Dr. Chad Tolly said Tuesday. "But he said that game was the pinnacle. That was the ultimate."  

Harry Tolly, a longtime Lincoln dentist, died last week after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer. He was 83.  

A graduate assistant coach on former Nebraska head coach Bob Devaney's first staff in 1962, Tolly spent only one season in coaching. 

After the 1962 season, Tolly interviewed for an assistant coaching position at Boston College, and thought he had the job. 

"He and my mother were all ready to go," Chad Tolly said. "They were going to leave on a plane the next morning. But Boston College called him and said, 'Sorry, the position's been filled.' He looked at my mom and said, 'You know what, I don't think I can do this.' He went and talked to Bob Devaney and told him he had been accepted to dental school and maybe should go do that. 

"Bob said, 'If you have a chance to go be a professional, you should absolutely do that.'" 

He was replaced on the staff by Tom Osborne. "Some guy named Osborne," Harry Tolly liked to say jokingly. 

He practiced dentistry in the University Place neighborhood of Lincoln, near Nebraska Wesleyan, for 40 years. 

"We practiced together for about 14 years before he retired," Chad Tolly said.  

The younger Tolly retired a few years ago so he could spend time with his ailing father. That time together included a memorable day when they watched the 1959 triumph against Oklahoma.  

"As we watched, we were actually going through the strategy of the game," Chad Tolly said. "I said, 'Dad, why are they always running to the right?' It was because he was the right cornerback and he said, 'Well, they were running away from me.'

"He had never said anything like that. He was so humble."  

Nebraska's first touchdown that day came on Harry Tolly's 3-yard pass to Dick McDaniel. Instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game at 7, then-Husker head coach Bill Jennings called for a two-point conversion. Although the attempt failed, it showed "we weren't out there playing for a tie," Harry Tolly told the Journal Star in 1987. "We were going to beat ’em." 

Tolly scored Nebraska's final touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Ron Meade, who kicked two field goals, added the extra point to give the Huskers a 22-14 lead and all the points they needed. 

"They tore the goalposts down and they walked them to the Governor's Mansion, and they called off school Monday," Chad Tolly said. "So, yes, no doubt, that was the highlight of his athletic career."  

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First-Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln. 

+1 
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

