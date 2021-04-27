Former Husker star Harry Tolly wasn't only a QB; he confounded Sooners in '59 as DB as well

"He and my mother were all ready to go," Chad Tolly said. "They were going to leave on a plane the next morning. But Boston College called him and said, 'Sorry, the position's been filled.' He looked at my mom and said, 'You know what, I don't think I can do this.' He went and talked to Bob Devaney and told him he had been accepted to dental school and maybe should go do that.

"Bob said, 'If you have a chance to go be a professional, you should absolutely do that.'"

He was replaced on the staff by Tom Osborne. "Some guy named Osborne," Harry Tolly liked to say jokingly.

He practiced dentistry in the University Place neighborhood of Lincoln, near Nebraska Wesleyan, for 40 years.

"We practiced together for about 14 years before he retired," Chad Tolly said.

The younger Tolly retired a few years ago so he could spend time with his ailing father. That time together included a memorable day when they watched the 1959 triumph against Oklahoma.

"As we watched, we were actually going through the strategy of the game," Chad Tolly said. "I said, 'Dad, why are they always running to the right?' It was because he was the right cornerback and he said, 'Well, they were running away from me.'