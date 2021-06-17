 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El set to join Denver Broncos, per ESPN report
0 Comments
topical

Former Husker receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El set to join Denver Broncos, per ESPN report

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
XFL Battlehawks Football

Former St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El during an XFL game against the Dallas Renegades in February 2020.

 Associated Press file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through a wild month of June so far in football recruiting and have a lengthy discussion about the Husker baseball team's run in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and what the next steps for Will Bolt's program look like. 

Former Nebraska standout De'Mornay Pierson-El is on the move again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Denver Broncos are signing the fleet wide receiver to their roster.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Pierson-El, who completed his eligibility at Nebraska in 2017, has been on the Raiders' practice squad for stretches of the last two seasons. He’s never appeared in an NFL regular-season game but has spent time in both the AAF and XFL before those leagues folded.

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Pierson-El caught 100 passes for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career at Nebraska and also returned three punts for touchdowns, all during his freshman year in 2014. 

Pierson-El was originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but was waived later that month.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News