Former Husker receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El set to join Denver Broncos, per ESPN report

Former Nebraska standout De'Mornay Pierson-El is on the move again.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Denver Broncos are signing the fleet wide receiver to their roster.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Pierson-El, who completed his eligibility at Nebraska in 2017, has been on the Raiders' practice squad for stretches of the last two seasons. He’s never appeared in an NFL regular-season game but has spent time in both the AAF and XFL before those leagues folded.

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Pierson-El caught 100 passes for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career at Nebraska and also returned three punts for touchdowns, all during his freshman year in 2014.

Pierson-El was originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but was waived later that month.

