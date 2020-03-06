Former Husker RB Washington sentenced to jail time in California court

Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation by a California court as part of a plea agreement stemming from allegations that he sent a sexually explicit video to a girl who appeared in the video and was underage at the time it was made.

Washington pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor revenge porn charge, according to a Santa Clara County court spokesman. In addition to the jail time and probation, Washington was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Washington, who was not with the Nebraska football team for the final five games of the 2019 season -- his sophomore year -- and was dismissed from the team formally in January, was taken into custody on Thursday and is currently in the Santa Clara County jail, according to the facility's website. His release date is listed as March 20.

The resolution comes more than a year after Washington was first charged in February 2019. As part of pleading no contest, Washington had a felony charge dropped.