Former Husker OL Zach Wiegert named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class
Former Husker OL Zach Wiegert named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class

G: Zach Wiegert (1991-94)

Zach Wiegert (72) anchored the 1994 "Pipeline." The Fremont native won the Outland Trophy and was a consensus All-American. 

 Julie Koch

Zach Wiegert has earned one of the top honors in college football. 

The Fremont native and former Nebraska offensive lineman is going into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. The latest class of inductees was announced on ESPN as part of its programming leading up to Monday night's national championship game. 

Wiegert won the Outland Trophy and was an All-America selection for the Huskers in 1994 and then was a second-round NFL Draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 1995. 

The former Archbishop Bergan star was named first-team All-Big Eight three straight years (1992-94). 

He is the 20th former Husker to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Most recently, Eric Crouch was part of the 2020 class and was just honored in Las Vegas this fall. 

Nebraska's other inductees are: Trev Alberts (1990-93), Forrest Behm (1938-40), Bob Brown (1961-63), Guy Chamberlin (1911-15), Sam Francis (1934-36), Tommie Frazier (1992-95), Rich Glover (1970-72), Wayne Meylan (1965-67), Bobby Reynolds (1950-52), Dave Rimington (1979-82), Johnny Rodgers (1970-72), Mike Rozier (1981-83), George Sauer (1931-33), Will Shields (1989-92), Clarence Swanson (1918-21), Aaron Taylor (1994-97), Ed Weir (1923-25) and Grant Wistrom (1994-97).

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

