Former Husker OL Zach Wiegert named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class

Zach Wiegert has earned one of the top honors in college football.

The Fremont native and former Nebraska offensive lineman is going into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. The latest class of inductees was announced on ESPN as part of its programming leading up to Monday night's national championship game.

Wiegert won the Outland Trophy and was an All-America selection for the Huskers in 1994 and then was a second-round NFL Draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 1995.

The former Archbishop Bergan star was named first-team All-Big Eight three straight years (1992-94).

He is the 20th former Husker to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Most recently, Eric Crouch was part of the 2020 class and was just honored in Las Vegas this fall.