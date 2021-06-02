Former Husker offensive lineman Wiegert once again makes College Hall of Fame ballot

Perhaps the seventh time will be a charm for Zach Wiegert.

The former Cornhusker offensive lineman is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. It marks his seventh time on the ballot after he was first nominated in 2015.

An Archbishop Bergan graduate, Wiegert earned first-team Big Eight honors three straight times from 1992-94. He won the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in the nation, in 1994.

The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday the names of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision who appear on this year's ballot. In addition, there are 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks on the ballot.

The announcement of the 2022 Hall class will be made in early 2022, with details to be announced.

