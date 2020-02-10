Former Husker OC Walters set to join NFL staff

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters has reportedly found his next job in the NFL.

Walters, according to The Athletic, is set to join former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor's staff with the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Walters officially left Nebraska on Jan. 17 in what the school described in a news release as a "mutual" separation. Later that day, NU announced the hire of new offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick.

Walters had worked with Husker head coach Scott Frost for the past four seasons, two at Nebraska and two at Central Florida, and had been at Colorado, NC State and Texas A&M as a receivers coach before that.

At Texas A&M, Walters worked under head coach Mike Sherman, who is Taylor's father-in-law, while Taylor was a graduate assistant.

In Cincinnati, Walters will also reunite with former NU wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who in 2018 became the first 1,000-yard receiver in Husker history with Walters as his coach.