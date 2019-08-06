After eight seasons in the NFL, Niles Paul is calling it a career.
The former Husker announced his decision to retire from football Tuesday, less than a week after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers.
"Even though it didn't work out, I was humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be brought into my ninth training camp with the San Francisco 49ers," Paul wrote on social media. "I was quickly reminded how taxing this game can be after only spending a week in camp. Now it's time to start listening to my body. There is no doubt in my mind that I'm still able to compete and make a 53-man roster somewhere, but I'm not sure my body can handle it anymore."
Paul, an Omaha North graduate, played wideout at Nebraska, hauling in 103 career receptions for 1,532 yards.
Washington selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and Paul played mostly on special teams as rookie before the team moved him to tight end the following season.
Paul's first touchdown came in a Thanksgiving game at Dallas, and he was on his way to a breakout season in 2014 before a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 4 cut short his season.
Injuries hampered Paul before he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.
"It's been a great ride that has allowed me to have an impact in the community and do things that I never thought would be possible," Paul wrote. "Although my NFL journey has come to an end, life must go on. I am looking forward to what the future has in store for me."