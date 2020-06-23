Former Husker Maurice Washington located after missing person report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maurice Washington has been located by Lincoln police after a missing person report was filed late last week.

Lincoln police confirmed that Washington had been located Tuesday evening but did not provide any additional details.

Earlier Tuesday, LPD officer Erin Spilker said an out-of-state family member reported Washington, 20, missing Friday.

Washington was dismissed from the Nebraska football team in January. He played two seasons with the Huskers and was suspended multiple times. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor revenge porn charge in California in March after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a girl who appeared in the video and was underage at the time it was made. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation.

Washington played in just five games in 2019 and left the team after an October loss to Minnesota and didn't return before his dismissal from the program.

UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said that, although Washington still appears in the school's online directory, he has not been enrolled in classes since the fall 2019 semester.

In recent days, all of Washington's social media accounts appear to have been deactivated.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

