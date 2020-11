Former Nebraska standout and Lincoln Southeast graduate Luke Gifford will miss the next two games of the NFL season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Gifford went undrafted in 2019 but has played 12 games in his career, primarily on special teams. This is Gifford's first violation of the PEDs rules.

A senior captain in 2018, Gifford finished his Husker career with 109 tackles.

