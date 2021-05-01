Former Husker Jaimes lands with the Chargers in NFL Draft

Brenden Jaimes is off the NFL Draft board.

The former Husker offensive tackle was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round Saturday. Jaimes was the 159th pick overall.

He was selected immediately after Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (Panthers) and right before Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (Ravens).

Jaimes, who made 40 consecutive starts at Nebraska, was projected to be selected in the middle rounds.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Austin, Texas, native played at tackle with the Huskers, but the Chargers may see him as guard prospect. They listed him as a guard on their Twitter account.

He'll join a Chargers team that drafted versatile guard/tackle prospect Rashawn Slater of Northwestern in the first round.

Jaimes had a 30½-inch vertical and had 25 reps on bench press at Nebraska's pro day. He was the only Husker selected to the NFL Combine, though this year's event was canceled because of COVID-19.

Jaimes was the first Husker offensive lineman to be drafted since Alex Lewis in 2016. Spencer Long was picked in the third round of the 2014 draft.

Check back later for updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.