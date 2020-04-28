Former Husker Darrion Daniels signs with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed former Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels to a free agent contract.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Daniels went unpicked in last week's NFL Draft.
Daniels was a Husker team captain in 2019, when he was an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick by the coaches. He started 11 of 12 games in his only season as a Husker, making a career-high 34 tackles, including four for loss, along with 1½ sacks and his first career interception.
Daniels, who is from Dallas, joined Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning a degree from Oklahoma State, where he started 10 games as a junior.
