Former Husker Darrion Daniels signs with 49ers
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019

Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) fights for yardage after recording an interception against Purdue last season.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The San Francisco 49ers signed former Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels to a free agent contract.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Daniels went unpicked in last week's NFL Draft.

Daniels was a Husker team captain in 2019, when he was an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick by the coaches. He started 11 of 12 games in his only season as a Husker, making a career-high 34 tackles, including four for loss, along with 1½ sacks and his first career interception.

Daniels, who is from Dallas, joined Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning a degree from Oklahoma State, where he started 10 games as a junior.

