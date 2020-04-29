Former Husker Daniels had options as undrafted free agent, opted to join 'crazy' 49ers DL group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darrion Daniels could have let stress and anxiety take over, but instead found himself in a state of calm on Saturday as the final four rounds of the NFL Draft rolled by.

Daniels, the former Nebraska defensive tackle, did not hear his name called, but he did spend the better part of the afternoon sorting through myriad options.

“I was pretty relaxed. I knew I was really confident that by the end of the day I was going to be on a team somewhere, so I was grateful,” he told the Journal Star in a phone interview from Texas this week.

Daniels said he started hearing from teams near the end of the fifth round expressing interest in signing him as an undrafted free agent in the event he didn’t hear his name called.

“At about the top of the sixth, I started hearing from the 49ers, telling me that if it was possible that I didn’t get called, they wanted me to sign with them,” he recalled. “I talked with my agent and they told him that as well. So when the draft ended, it was already down to maybe two or three teams and then I made the decision from there.”

The decision: Sign with San Francisco, which came within minutes of a Super Bowl title back in February and which hung its hat for much of the season on a dominant defensive line.