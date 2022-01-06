Former Husker coach Mike Riley named a head coach in the new USFL

Mike Riley is giving coaching another run.

The former Nebraska football coach will lead the New Jersey Generals of the soon-to-be-launched United States Football League.

Of the league's eight teams, four had their head coaches announced Thursday. In addition to Riley to New Jersey, Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers) and Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars) also were named coaches.

The USFL, the latest to attempt a football league to go opposite of the NFL's fall presence, will start its season April 16. Each team will play 10 games before the postseason.

For Riley, the USFL is another league on his résumé. He, of course, coached at Nebraska for three seasons before being fired in 2017, and had two stints at Oregon State.

Riley also coached in the NFL (San Diego Chargers), the Canadian Football League (Winnipeg), and recently the Alliance of American Football league (San Antonio) and the XFL, where he was the offensive coordinator in Seattle before the league shut down in 2020.