Former Husker coach Mike Riley named a head coach in the new USFL

Mike Riley is giving coaching another run.
The former Nebraska football coach will lead the New Jersey Generals of the soon-to-be-launched United States Football League.
Of the league's eight teams, four had their head coaches announced Thursday. In addition to Riley to New Jersey, Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers) and Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars) also were named coaches.
The USFL, the latest to attempt a football league to go opposite of the NFL's fall presence, will start its season April 16. Each team will play 10 games before the postseason.
For Riley, the USFL is another league on his résumé. He, of course, coached at Nebraska for three seasons before being fired in 2017, and had two stints at Oregon State.
Riley also coached in the NFL (San Diego Chargers), the Canadian Football League (Winnipeg), and recently the Alliance of American Football league (San Antonio) and the XFL, where he was the offensive coordinator in Seattle before the league shut down in 2020.
"I’m excited personally to coach people at this level because I find them to be very hungry," Riley said in a Thursday statement. "Almost all of them had really successful high school careers and college careers, and they get into a league like this because they love to play, and they want to get better. That combination right there is one idea in general that just makes it really fun to coach."
The USFL will have player selection meetings Feb. 22-23 before starting camp on March 21. Each team will have 38 players and seven additional practice-squad players.
