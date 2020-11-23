Former Husker Burkhead confirms he will miss rest of NFL season with knee injury

Rex Burkhead announced on social media Tuesday he will miss the rest of the season following an apparent knee injury sustained Sunday.

"Appreciate the support and all that have reached out the past couple of days," Burkhead wrote on Instagram. "Look forward to attacking the process and coming back better than ever in 2021."

Burkhead, playing for the New England Patriots, was carrying the ball in the third quarter when Houston's Bradley Roby crashed into his knee when tackling the former Husker, who played at Nebraska from 2009 to 2013. He was carted off the field.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe first reported the Patriots suspected Burkhead tore his ACL.

Cam Newton, was among several of Burkhead's teammates to offer well wishes to the running back.

“He’s a warrior,” Newton said. “I know he’ll be back stronger. His influence will be missed.”

Burkhead has played in the NFL since 2013. He was on pace to set career-high marks in carries, yards, receptions, receiving yards and total touchdowns.

Former Huskers in the Super Bowl

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0