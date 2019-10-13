Brett Maher, the pride of Kearney, Nebraska, did something Sunday that no NFL kicker has ever done.
Maher became the first kicker in NFL history to make two field goals of 62 yards or more.
The ex-Husker knocked through a 62-yard field in the Dallas Cowboys' game at the New York Jets on Sunday. The kick came just before halftime.
Maher, who made three field goals in the game, kicked a 62-yard field goal last season, which is a Cowboys team record.
The NFL record for longest field goal is 64 yards. Maher's 62-yarder on Sunday would have been good by 64.
From 62 yards out…— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
The @brett_maher kick is GOOD! #DallasCowboys #DALvsNYJ
