Eagles Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) watches his 62-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half Dec. 9, 2018.

 RON JENKINS, Associated Press file photo

Add one more.

After the Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher did something no kicker had ever done in the NFL a week ago, he did it again Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Dallas.

The former Nebraska kicker, who made a 62-yard field goal right before halftime against the New York Jets last Sunday, made a 63-yard kick Sunday against the Eagles. It extended the Cowboys' lead to 27-7.

Maher's 62-yard boot against the Jets was the previous franchise record and made him the only kicker in NFL history to make two field goals of 62 yards or more.

The longest kick in NFL history is Matt Prater's 64-yarder in 2013.

