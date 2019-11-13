{{featured_button_text}}
Bryant, Moses

An in-state walk-on is leaving Nebraska's football program. 

Running back Moses Bryant intends to transfer and is entering the NCAA's transfer portal, an NU spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday afternoon. 

Bryant, a redshirt freshman, never appeared in a game for the Huskers. 

He was a heralded high school player at Elkhorn South, setting the state's 11-man football record with career 105 touchdowns. 

Bryant was a three-time Super State selection by the Journal Star. 

Bryant began his career at Nebraska as a defensive back but was listed as a running back this fall. 

He is the second known player to submit his name for transfer in recent weeks, joining redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Jones. 

