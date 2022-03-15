Former Blackshirts Randy Gregory, Maliek Collins reportedly land deals in NFL free agency

Randy Gregory is cashing in this offseason.

He's just not doing it with the team most people expected him to.

After the former Nebraska pass-rusher reportedly came close to agreeing on a five-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, the only team Gregory had played for in the NFL, he instead is headed to the Denver Broncos.

The terms in Denver, according to multiple reports, are similar to the five years and up to $70 million ($28 million guaranteed) that he was close to finalizing with Dallas before the deal fell apart late in the process.

Gregory had perhaps his best season in the NFL in 2021, playing in 12 games for the Cowboys and finishing with six sacks, tied for a career best, and four tackles for loss to go along with three forced fumbles and an interception.

The former two-time, first-team All-Big Ten performer at Nebraska and 2015 second-round draft pick has had his share of ups and downs since getting to the professional level -- he's been suspended multiple times and did not appear in a game in either the 2017 or 2019 seasons -- but has played in 22 games over the past two seasons and now 50 overall in his career.

Also on Tuesday, former NU defensive lineman Maliek Collins singed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans that is worth up to $17 million and comes with $8.4 million guaranteed, his agent confirmed to multiple outlets including the Houston Chronicle.

Collins, a third-round pick out of Nebraska in 2016, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cowboys before playing 2020 in Las Vegas and last year with the Texans. He'll stay in Houston now as Lovie Smith makes the transition from defensive coordinator to head coach.

Monday marked the beginning of this year's free agency in the NFL, but teams cannot formally announce signings until Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

