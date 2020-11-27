For the second straight year, Iowa's smack-talking kicker has the last word against the Huskers

It's unlikely Keith Duncan received any holiday greetings cards from Nebraska a year ago.
The Iowa kicker hit a game-winning field goal inside a packed Memorial Stadium, then turned to the Nebraska sideline and blew a kiss.
The Hawkeyes didn't need any last-second heroics from their boisterous kicker on Friday, but for the third straight year, Duncan played a big part in the outcome.
The senior made four field goals, and nearly a game-clinching fifth, in Iowa's 26-20 victory in Iowa City, Iowa.
Duncan reminded Nebraska how much of a weapon he can be. And he reminded Husker fans why he's public enemy No. 1.
"I think they're too worried about growing their mustaches than playing football, but that's the difference between Iowa and Nebraska," Duncan said in reference to Husker players. "We are focused on football, we're focused on playing the right way and we came out with the win."
It should be noted that facial hair likely had nothing to do with the outcome of Friday's contest. Either way, this one will be enjoyed by Duncan, who said some of the Nebraska players were chirping at him during pregame.
"Yeah, that's what they do in pregame," he said. "They're talking, but I wouldn't want it any other way. That means they're worried about you."
Duncan hit a 48-yard field goal as time expired to send the Hawkeyes to a 27-24 win in Lincoln last year.
His 48-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter Friday, his third successful attempt of the game, broke a 20-20 tie, and Duncan extended the lead to six on a 37-yarder with 8:21 remaining.
Duncan had a chance to seal the game with a 51-yard attempt with 2:02 remaining, but his low-flighted attempt bounced off the crossbar.
Call it karma, or call it just a kicker due to miss, the Huskers had life before a strip-sack ended the game.
"It felt great hitting those first four," Duncan said. "Every time as special teams unit we come out onto the field and we need to execute. Unfortunately, the last one, didn't hit it well and missed, but fortunately, we have a great defense that backed us up."
Duncan was asked if he treats the Nebraska game different from the others.
"Every game we want to win, obviously," he said. "Trophy games are special to us. Nebraska treats this game very special to them, so we're out there and we want to win."
There was one phone call after the game that Duncan was looking forward to.
You see, he has an uncle who is a Nebraska fan, and before the game, his uncle sent him a text message.
"I don't know why (he's a Nebraska fan) or how, but he is and he sent me a picture before the game," Duncan said. "He was wearing his Nebraska gear under his Iowa gear and I'm like, 'That's a little bit foreshadowing.' Iowa's on top, of course. But it's going to be an interesting conversation in about 10 minutes."
Talking smack and making field goals. The Huskers know both sides of Duncan all too well.
