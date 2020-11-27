For the second straight year, Iowa's smack-talking kicker has the last word against the Huskers

Duncan hit a 48-yard field goal as time expired to send the Hawkeyes to a 27-24 win in Lincoln last year.

His 48-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter Friday, his third successful attempt of the game, broke a 20-20 tie, and Duncan extended the lead to six on a 37-yarder with 8:21 remaining.

Duncan had a chance to seal the game with a 51-yard attempt with 2:02 remaining, but his low-flighted attempt bounced off the crossbar.

Call it karma, or call it just a kicker due to miss, the Huskers had life before a strip-sack ended the game.

"It felt great hitting those first four," Duncan said. "Every time as special teams unit we come out onto the field and we need to execute. Unfortunately, the last one, didn't hit it well and missed, but fortunately, we have a great defense that backed us up."

Duncan was asked if he treats the Nebraska game different from the others.

"Every game we want to win, obviously," he said. "Trophy games are special to us. Nebraska treats this game very special to them, so we're out there and we want to win."

There was one phone call after the game that Duncan was looking forward to.