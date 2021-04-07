For Robinson, Husker D-line, taking the next step is child's play

While he was one of the Huskers who wanted to play in a bowl game after last season, Robinson said he was more than happy to just lay in bed for a few days after NU beat Rutgers to wrap up a 3-5 season.

The NCAA allots coaches 20 hours per week to work with players.

"That’s not enough time," NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said recently. "You look at the guys in the NFL, they're in there from 8 to 5 p.m., and it's strictly football."

Imagine Robinson’s challenge.

"Ty Robinson's trying to be a pre-med student. He's taking all these crazy classes, and his mind's preoccupied with that," Tuioti said. "And then he has to learn how to play football."

Robinson learned well enough last season, finishing with 17 tackles, including two for losses. But there's always room for more.

At a position group that, according to Tuioti, has plenty to prove, Robinson is one of many familiar faces angling to carry the momentum NU's defense built last season into the new year. The top four contributors from that group return, with Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Casey Rogers joining Robinson.