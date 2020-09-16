For now, no fans allowed in Memorial Stadium when Huskers return to the field

That varies from other conferences. The SEC, for example, is allowing each of its schools to determine the amount of fans at each game. Currently 13 of the SEC's 14 schools will allow fans, with Vanderbilt announcing Sept. 11 that it would not have fans at games through the end of October.

The Big 12 is also operating on a school-by-school basis, at least for now. Iowa State did not allow fans at its season opener against Louisiana, while Kansas and Kansas State both allowed a limited number of fans.

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor will all have about 25 percent capacity, while TCU is allowing 12,000 fans. West Virginia doesn't have a set policy yet and didn't allow fans at its Sept. 12 opener.

"It is not lost on me that there are other conferences that are playing and competing... and there are examples of where that is being done successfully," Green said.

While Nebraska understands the safety of players was paramount in the decision, Moos said, he doesn't necessarily agree with the decision.

"I believe that it gets back to the safety of the players," Moos said of the Big Ten's directive. "Some of that I question, because I know here at the University of Nebraska, we're very careful of how we protect the players, and would be in this situation as well.