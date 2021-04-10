For Husker WR corps in 2021, familiarity may be one key to increased production

However, if we fast forward to the present day, it’s also fair to say that the group looks more stable as the Huskers wrap up their second week of spring ball and, as such, there is again confidence that this could be the year the NU receiving corps breaks through.

The only newcomer this spring is Montana graduate transfer Samori Toure, a 2019 FCS first-team All-American who reeled in 87 passes for 1,295 yards in his final year in Missoula. He has earned rave reviews from teammates so far this spring.

“He’s really good,” Falck said with a smile on Monday. “He’s really fast, can play the ball in the air. I played against him at South Dakota when he was at Montana and I think he put up like 200 yards on us. I’m glad he’s on our team now.”

It was 142 yards and a touchdown on nine catches back on Aug. 31, 2019, but who’s counting?

Toure, 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, is, "real level-headed. He’s an experienced cat and he knows what he’s doing on the football field," quarterback Adrian Martinez said. NU coaches added last week that they plan to deploy Toure from the slot regularly, where it’s easier to keep press coverage away from him and give him options in the middle of the field.