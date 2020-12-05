For Husker special teams, the good outweighs the bad at Purdue

Special teams were a roller coaster for the Nebraska football team Saturday.
Which was probably a step up from the usual.
There were no unmitigated disasters. No back-breaking returns.
Sure, there were a few miscues. But for the first time in a while, the third part of the game was able to deliver a few plays to help Nebraska win.
The biggest, of course, came in the game's opening minutes. Receiver Levi Falck burst untouched through a sea of black Purdue jerseys to block a punt on the Boilermakers' opening possession of the game. Another walk-on, Simon Otte, tracked the ball down, nearly picking it up for a scoop-and-score before eventually falling on it at the Purdue 1-yard line.
"That was our goal. We had a block called, and I was lined up right over the ball, so I had the shortest path to the ball," Falck said afterward. "I just sprinted and no one touched me. So it was pretty easy, and I got to give Simon a shout-out for jumping on the ball at the 1 to give our offense a touchdown."
The blocked punt was the first for Nebraska since, well, last season at Purdue. The Huskers blocked two in that game, with Eric Lee and Eli Sullivan getting the job done.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the play set the tone for the rest of the game. And until Purdue scored a couple of late touchdowns to make things interesting, NU appeared on its way to a blowout thanks in part to the early spark.
"I'm the punt returner, so I just tell the guys, go get back there so I don't have to run the ball up there where we're used to being anyway," NU defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said. "When they got the block, (Purdue players) were just running down at me, and I told the guys that were running down at me to turn around, because it's not coming to me."
The Huskers got three field goals from kicker Connor Culp, including a career-long 49-yarder in the second quarter that stands as the longest by a Nebraska kicker since Drew Brown's 51-yarder against — you guessed it — Purdue in 2016.
Culp's third field goal, at the end of a penalty-littered drive, gave the Huskers a 37-27 lead with 7:04 left. Culp is 12-for-13 on field goals this season and has made nine in a row.
That sound you hear is Husker fans not panicking when the field-goal unit trots onto the field.
It wasn't all perfect. Nebraska allowed a blocked punt of its own. There was a 41-yard kickoff return by Purdue, and a 15-yard kick-catch interference penalty on the Huskers.
But the good outweighed the bad, at least on this day, and that was good enough.
"You got to play well in all three (phases) to win," Frost said.
