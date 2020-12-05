For Husker special teams, the good outweighs the bad at Purdue

Special teams were a roller coaster for the Nebraska football team Saturday.

Which was probably a step up from the usual.

There were no unmitigated disasters. No back-breaking returns.

Sure, there were a few miscues. But for the first time in a while, the third part of the game was able to deliver a few plays to help Nebraska win.

The biggest, of course, came in the game's opening minutes. Receiver Levi Falck burst untouched through a sea of black Purdue jerseys to block a punt on the Boilermakers' opening possession of the game. Another walk-on, Simon Otte, tracked the ball down, nearly picking it up for a scoop-and-score before eventually falling on it at the Purdue 1-yard line.

"That was our goal. We had a block called, and I was lined up right over the ball, so I had the shortest path to the ball," Falck said afterward. "I just sprinted and no one touched me. So it was pretty easy, and I got to give Simon a shout-out for jumping on the ball at the 1 to give our offense a touchdown."

The blocked punt was the first for Nebraska since, well, last season at Purdue. The Huskers blocked two in that game, with Eric Lee and Eli Sullivan getting the job done.