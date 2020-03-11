For Husker OC Lubick, the devil — and the keys to revamping an offense — is in the details

As Nebraska coach Scott Frost has extolled the benefits of hiring new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick since the move was made official in early January, he has consistently pointed to a few key traits.
One, of course, is the pair’s shared history at Oregon and the way they click philosophically and schematically.
The others are a pair of words that came up several times Monday after the Huskers’ first spring practice: organization and detail.
Nebraska freshman quarterback Logan Smothers is nearing full health and learning the ropes in the Husker quarterback room.
During one answer, Frost said Lubick’s making a big impact in those departments, but “it’s kind of hard to describe how.”
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco had no such trouble. He had specific examples both of how Lubick’s presence so far has affected the NU offensive coaching staff and also the players.
“One of the things is the organizational part of it just in terms of how we watch practice, when we watch practice,” he said Monday. “Just talking about this coaching staff now, what projects we’re responsible for, when they’re going to be presented, how they’re going to be presented, why they’re important, why we need them. Putting together the practice phases for all of our practices.
“I’m able to hand the quarterbacks a sheet, for example, of all of our practices before spring ball starts and tell them, ‘These are the plays that are going to be run, boys. These are the formations. Everything that we do is going to come off this sheet.’ Right? So that has made it and will make it easier for our guys, just in terms of what they have to be prepared for from practice to practice.”
Lubick, a former Washington and Oregon offensive coordinator who had his pupils at former stops pay for tardy attendance or other transgressions by running 400-meter repeats for 21 straight minutes with him, is regarded as a smart offensive mind with a particular knack for the passing game.
In his first day of spring ball, though, most of the football talk was geared to a much more granular level.
You have free articles remaining.
“Just in general, when we go back and watch cut-ups, we need to be more detailed,” Lubick said of his impressions from the 2019 NU offense. “That’s every single position. That’s the receiver getting his depth. That’s the offensive lineman making a fast call and getting his hands in the right place and taking the right steps. That’s the quarterback having his eyes right once the ball is snapped on a progression. That’s the running back holding on to the ball and understanding the route tree. Every position has its own things to get better.”
Lubick would know, too. He’s spent the recent weeks in the NU football offices watching and rewatching every single snap the Huskers had in 2019. Frost said Monday it was the most extensive self-scout NU has done since he’s been here.
“Part of it this year is because I’m new and I had to learn the terminology,” Lubick conceded. “There’s a lot of same stuff, but there’s a lot of new stuff, too. (Frost) was patient with me and I wanted to watch every single play we ran last year.”
This, then, was a full scrubbing of Nebraska’s offensive operation, from details such as play selection and what to install this spring to details such as how to run a slant, how to chart a practice period or how to divide assistant coaches’ time day-to-day.
“The way we are charting what we are doing,” Frost said. “How many reps of each thing we are getting. Making sure things are scripted the right way against the right looks — that we are running plays against every look we need to see again so the guys can adjust. Those types of things. We haven't been as dialed in as I would have liked to have been, and he definitely improved us in that area already.
Erik Chinander's spring plan for his defense makes sense. But Nebraska fans know better than to take for granted that improvement will occur.
“There are a few new concepts, but more than anything it's just us dialing in the detail and technique of things. And we are really going to work it hard this spring."
Lubick on Monday talked about a wide variety of topics. He discussed how much he thought his year away from football benefited him: “It was pretty good living.” He talked about how his dad, legendary former Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick, has affected his life and career: “He’s my best friend.” He talked about Wan’Dale Robinson: “He’s fun to watch.”
Time and again, though, he came back to details and organization.
“The biggest thing is the details,” he said, essentially nutshelling his first 30 minutes with reporters. “When I say details, it’s being exact in your position-specific duties. It might be depth, it might be a quarterback having his eyes right. It might be taking the right set as an offensive lineman. It might be just lining up in the right spot. All those things is what makes a football play successful. We talked a lot about that in the meetings and (Monday) was the first day we had a chance to go out and execute it and it’s never going to be perfect, so that’s why you kind of go out there and grind through it and then refine it. (Monday night) we’re going to meet with our guys and refine it on video, then we’ll go out and do it again.
“It’s a work in progress, but the specific details at every position are what we’re looking to improve on.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.