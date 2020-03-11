For Husker OC Lubick, the devil — and the keys to revamping an offense — is in the details

This, then, was a full scrubbing of Nebraska’s offensive operation, from details such as play selection and what to install this spring to details such as how to run a slant, how to chart a practice period or how to divide assistant coaches’ time day-to-day.

“The way we are charting what we are doing,” Frost said. “How many reps of each thing we are getting. Making sure things are scripted the right way against the right looks — that we are running plays against every look we need to see again so the guys can adjust. Those types of things. We haven't been as dialed in as I would have liked to have been, and he definitely improved us in that area already.

“There are a few new concepts, but more than anything it's just us dialing in the detail and technique of things. And we are really going to work it hard this spring."

Lubick on Monday talked about a wide variety of topics. He discussed how much he thought his year away from football benefited him: “It was pretty good living.” He talked about how his dad, legendary former Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick, has affected his life and career: “He’s my best friend.” He talked about Wan’Dale Robinson: “He’s fun to watch.”

Time and again, though, he came back to details and organization.