Greg Austin knows a thing or two about learning curves.
He and his wife, Kelley, have three little girls, so they, like all parents, have undoubtedly witnessed growth happening at differing, uneven paces depending on the person and the situation.
So Austin had a metaphor at the ready when asked about his Nebraska offensive line group Wednesday, a unit coming off probably its best performance of the season Saturday in a loss to Wisconsin but one that still has a lot of road ahead of it.
“The improvement has been slow and steady, and that’s what you want," Austin said. "If I’m teaching my 5-year-old how to ride a bike, then I’m looking for slow and steady improvement in that regard. It’s just like if I’m teaching a guy a pass set."
That arc, mostly steady but with some hiccups along the way, describes the case for the Husker offensive line and, particularly, two first-year starters in left guard Trent Hixson and center Cameron Jurgens.
Hixson, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship this summer, got benched for the second half against Minnesota on Oct. 12 but has made strides over the course of two bye weeks and three games since.
“Whether it’s Trent or anybody else, our guys know they have to come to work and practice better and their performance is going to be a reflection of their practice,” Austin said. “… Particular to Trent, Trent’s a guy that came in as a walk-on, grinded his way to a starting spot, scholarship, etc., etc. Trent’s a guy that’s going to fall down seven and get up eight. He’s learned through all of the lessons from this year, and he’s a better player for some of those hard times.
“He played well. Everybody could have played better. We didn’t win the game, right?”
Jurgens, of course, struggled to snap the ball accurately against South Alabama in NU’s season opener — the Beatrice native’s collegiate debut — but has made significant progress in that department and all around as the season’s gone on.
“He’s getting more comfortable, and when he comes off on the sideline (now), he gives me more information than he did in game two or three. We’re talking the game on the sideline now,” Austin said. "… The game is slowing down now for a guy like Cam. When you’re in that position early, the game is fast and you’re learning on every single rep. You’re learning. And sometimes you have to learn the hard lessons on Saturdays.”
But, as Austin readily pointed out Wednesday, Jurgens fired multiple errant snaps Saturday against Wisconsin, a reminder of the challenges for the redshirt freshman who had never played offensive line before this year.
“You asked me about (the improved snaps) two weeks ago, right? We’ve got to improve there, too. Nothing’s ever done,” Austin said. “If we continue to take that mindset and work on the small things, the little things, the eyes, the hands, the footwork, those are the things that make you successful.”
This is a particularly interesting moment in time for Austin’s group. It’s not inexperienced, per se — tackles Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok have 31 and 26 starts, respectively, and Boe Wilson is now a two-year starter — but everybody has eligibility remaining beyond this season. Frost last week on the radio said, ideally, Farniok would slide inside to guard next year.
On Monday, Farniok, a team captain, said of a potential move after the season, “Whatever they tell me to do and whatever is best for the team is all I care about. I want this place more than ever to start rolling and start getting wins because people here have worked so hard and they have given everything they have.”
That kind of move, obviously, would displace a current starter and create an opening, too. NU’s two best young tackle prospects at this point are freshmen Bryce Benhart and Brant Banks, though sophomore Broc Bando has held up pretty well between guard and tackle as Austin’s sixth man this fall.
In a sense, then, Austin’s room is one that has a growing sense of confidence and stability, but one that is still likely in for an offseason of intrigue.
First up, though, is the task of trying to build on a Saturday in which the Huskers averaged 7.6 yards per carry and 8.2 per play.
“Over the past month those guys have got better. Why? Because they’ve gone out and practiced their asses off and their play has been better,” Austin said. “That’s the recipe. Hard work. Everybody wants the quick fix to everything. Get your ass down, get set and let’s go. Get better. Find out what you need to improve and improve it and be intentional about it.”