Florida 2021 DL Sorensen decommits from Huskers

Defensive lineman RJ Sorensen had been Nebraska's first verbal commitment of the 2021 class.
Now, he's the first to leave the class.
Sorensen, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his intention to reopen his commitment Wednesday evening via Twitter.
January 30, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
"I want to fully reopen my recruitment process and explore other options that have presented themselves," Sorensen wrote. "I thank Coach (Scott) Frost and his whole staff for being the first group of people to believe in me. Thank you Husker Nation for all the support and love you have shown to (me) during my brief time as a committed (Husker)."
It's unclear whether Nebraska has been by Sorensen's school so far during the January recruiting period.
The Huskers now have three verbal commitments for the 2021 class: offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) and linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).
Sorensen originally pledged to Nebraska in September. He has connections to the state and has family that still lives in the Omaha area.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.