You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Florida 2021 DL Sorensen decommits from Huskers
View Comments
topical
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Florida 2021 DL Sorensen decommits from Huskers

{{featured_button_text}}

Defensive lineman RJ Sorensen had been Nebraska's first verbal commitment of the 2021 class. 

Now, he's the first to leave the class. 

Sorensen, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his intention to reopen his commitment Wednesday evening via Twitter. 

"I want to fully reopen my recruitment process and explore other options that have presented themselves," Sorensen wrote. "I thank Coach (Scott) Frost and his whole staff for being the first group of people to believe in me. Thank you Husker Nation for all the support and love you have shown to (me) during my brief time as a committed (Husker)." 

It's unclear whether Nebraska has been by Sorensen's school so far during the January recruiting period. 

The Huskers now have three verbal commitments for the 2021 class: offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) and linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).

Sorensen originally pledged to Nebraska in September. He has connections to the state and has family that still lives in the Omaha area. 

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News