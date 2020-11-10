Fleming, Betts pushing for more time as young Husker WRs try to learn the ropes on the fly

“That was the plan all along,” Frost said Monday. “The issue was that kind of hurt our tempo a little bit. I don’t think they were probably ready to run every play in our game plan. So then it came down to running certain plays with certain guys on the field and certain plays with certain other guys on the field. We are going to be a really good team when all of our guys are capable of running the whole thing. Then we don’t have to substitute and we can have the best guys on the field all the time, whoever that is.

“But again, because of some factors, those guys aren’t quite ready to digest and handle the whole game plan yet, and we’re working to get there.”

This is the fine line Nebraska is currently walking. Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick said Tuesday he thought Fleming and Betts, in particular, turned in promising performances.