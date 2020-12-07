Fleck says Minnesota planning to play Saturday in Lincoln, team will be without several players

There will be football in Lincoln on Saturday.

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck told reporters Monday that the Gophers are planning to play Saturday's game against Nebraska after a COVID-19 outbreak within the locker room kept the team from playing the previous two weekends.

Minnesota has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since Thursday, Fleck said. However, the Gophers will be shorthanded against the Huskers at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Fleck said more than 20 players will be unavailable under Big Ten COVID protocols.

Minnesota has not played since a 34-31 win against Purdue on Nov. 20. Games against Wisconsin (Nov. 28) and Northwestern (Dec. 5) were canceled after Minnesota had to pause activities.

Sunday marked Minnesota's first padded practice since the Purdue game, Fleck noted.

