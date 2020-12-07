 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fleck says Minnesota planning to play Saturday in Lincoln, team will be without several players
View Comments
topical alert

Fleck says Minnesota planning to play Saturday in Lincoln, team will be without several players

{{featured_button_text}}
Quick Lane Bowl Football

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck greets offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) after a play during the Quick Lane Bowl in 2018.

 Associated Press file photo

There will be football in Lincoln on Saturday.

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck told reporters Monday that the Gophers are planning to play Saturday's game against Nebraska after a COVID-19 outbreak within the locker room kept the team from playing the previous two weekends.

Minnesota has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since Thursday, Fleck said. However, the Gophers will be shorthanded against the Huskers at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Fleck said more than 20 players will be unavailable under Big Ten COVID protocols.

Minnesota has not played since a 34-31 win against Purdue on Nov. 20. Games against Wisconsin (Nov. 28) and Northwestern (Dec. 5) were canceled after Minnesota had to pause activities.

Sunday marked Minnesota's first padded practice since the Purdue game, Fleck noted.

Check back later for updates to this story

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 3 keys to a Husker win at Purdue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News