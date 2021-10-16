Flat in the first half, mistake-prone in the second, Huskers drop another game at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — This wasn't the one-sided Minnesota mauling Nebraska fans had seen in the Huskers' previous two trips north to take on the Gophers.

It only felt that way for a half.

Then, even when the Huskers got back into the game in the closing 30 minutes, it was still a scene those who tune in every week have become intimately familiar with.

A flat first half gave way to a second half equally filled with big plays and mind-numbing miscues as Minnesota downed Nebraska 30-23 and threw a rather large shovel of dirt on NU's hopes of qualifying for a bowl game.

The loss dropped Scott Frost's Nebraska teams to 5-17 in one-score games. For a minute, that stat was out the window after the 56-yard touchdown run from Minnesota's Bryce Williams with 2:12 left that gave Minnesota's offense its only points of the second half and marked the first time the Blackshirts were creased for a big run all day.

But, as seems to happen often when things seem out of reach, the Huskers suddenly operated like a well-oiled machine to efficiently move down the field and cap Austin Allen's huge day with a 9-yard touchdown catch that gave the Aurora native five catches for 121 yards and a score.