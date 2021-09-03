Five storylines to watch when the Huskers host FCS Fordham on Saturday

What does the offensive line’s next step look like?

Frost said he wants to see consistency. That didn’t happen often against Illinois. The personnel on the left side will be of particular interest.

Freshmen Turner Corcoran and Brant Banks rotated at left tackle against Illinois as Corcoran worked back from an injury. He’s seen as a cornerstone-type player in the program, but the rust and inexperience of the duo were evident in Week 0. Do they split time again? Or is Corcoran healthy enough to play the whole way?

If he is, perhaps Banks will see some time at guard. Left guard Ethan Piper is a promising young player in the program, but he struggled at times last week. Is the correct recipe to let him play through it and maximize his repetitions against Fordham? Or to get a look at Banks or perhaps junior Broc Bando for a few series?

Those are the types of decisions that can either help you or hurt you as the season goes along.

Can Gabe Ervin (or somebody else) get rolling?