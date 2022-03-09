Five practices into big project, Husker offense shows encouraging signs, but not enough 'synergy' yet

On Wednesday morning, somewhere in the midst of Nebraska’s fifth of 15 spring practices, Casey Thompson threw an interception.

His position coach and NU offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, wasn’t exactly pleased, but the 40-year football veteran also took some good out of it after the practice session ended.

“He didn’t let it bother him,” Whipple said. “That was a good thing, knowing that, 'Hey, we're trying to get a lot of reps with new things and we’re moving on and a lot of installs.' And he’s really worked hard. All the quarterbacks have. It’s more that I’ve got to be more patient. I’m used to having a guy that was in the system for three years and then all of a sudden it’s all new. Even Casey’s new. But I really like the way those guys are working and I like the way everybody is going about their business.

"It’s only the fifth day we’ve had tape, and those guys have — really, the whole offense has gotten better and better as we’ve gone. I’m more encouraged than I am discouraged."

This is the juncture Whipple, coach Scott Frost and the rest of the Husker offense find themselves at one-third of the way through spring ball. Thompson? Talented for sure. The offensive line? “Obviously” improved, Frost said. The overall speed on offense? Superior to the Pittsburgh group that scored 43 points a game last year, according to Whipple. In other words, a lot of promise.

Promises, though, only really count when they’re fulfilled. And Nebraska is still a long way from doing that.

Not that the work-in-progress line is a surprise given that half the coaching staff turned over this winter and there are 16 new players on campus this semester.

“I don’t know if we’re settled in yet,” Frost said. “There’s a ton of energy from new guys — coaches and players alike — there’s a lot of guys learning and a lot of exciting things to see out there. I’ve loved the energy and the attitude and the leadership. I think I’ve mentioned that before. We’ve got a good team that wants to be good, and that’s the first step in being good. They’re working hard to get there.

“There’s still a lot we need to clean up and figure out, but it’s been a good first (five) days.”

The offensive brain trust has learned quite a bit over the first two weeks.

The receivers are fast and they’re improving, but Whipple said they need to keep improving at the top of their routes.

The running backs have a range of sizes and strengths, but they missed a couple of blitz pickups against the defense during a third-down period recently in practice.

The offensive line has improved, Frost thinks, but technique- and approachwise, they’re just getting started with Raiola. And the three fully healthy quarterbacks? They’re all learning a new system to at least some degree and for Thompson, the favorite to win the job, it’s entirely new.

The more full evaluation — when it comes right down to it, what does the pecking order look like? — is still a few weeks away.

“It’s more after spring, then we’ll look at it,” Whipple said. “… We just haven’t had time to really go back. I go back and watch the tape, but you’re building a library. When we’re out recruiting (in April and May), I’ll be looking at it. Then you get summer, here’s the things you need to do and work on. That’s the thing I’ve been encouraged about. They’re looking at the tape they’re seeing it at night, they’re coming back and asking good questions.

“When you know they start to get it is when they have more answers than questions. They know they made a mistake. We’re not at that point right now as an offense, so we’re coaching them and everything. As soon as they know right away that they missed the cut or they saw things that way, that’s when you know. And that just takes time.”

There’s a considerable amount of that left on the clock before Nebraska goes to Ireland, but every day a little bit less.

“When it all comes together, I think it’s going to be a really good thing,” Frost said. “Each individual coach right now kind of has his hands full making sure their guys know it. There’s not enough of a synergy and a complete understanding of everything yet, but those guys are working together well, and I can’t wait to watch it keep getting better.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

