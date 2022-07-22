Five position battles to watch in Nebraska's fall camp

The start of Nebraska’s fall practice is now less than one week away, and competition will be intense for the starting roles still up for grabs. Spring camp provided clarity for some spots, but the overall health of the roster in July looks much better than it did in March.

Before the Huskers can set off for Ireland in August, there are several roles that need to be hashed out. Here are five key position battles to watch over the next month:

Running back: It should be no surprise that Nebraska’s talented backfield still needs clarity. No less than five players could line up for the first snap of the 2022 season, a role that Rahmir Johnson still has the inside track for. Johnson had the most touches of any Husker back a season ago and is the team’s best pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll be on the field for all three downs or for an entire drive. Gabe Ervin Jr. showed plenty of potential early in the 2021 season, but will he be able to make an impact again this year?

Meanwhile, Jaquez Yant is a player with something to prove after an up-and-down season. Don’t sleep on junior college transfer Anthony Grant, who should be able to contribute right away, or talented freshmen Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson either.

Left guard: An already inexperienced offensive line had another starting role open up when Nouredin Nouili received a one-year suspension in June. There are many options at left guard, and the Week 1 starter could depend on how the other positions shake out. Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper are both potential options at center, so whichever player loses out on that battle could slide over to left guard. Junior college transfer Kevin Williams has the size needed to be a starter at guard, but he could be better served as a tackle option. The final factor is who starts at right guard — either Broc Bando or Henry Lutovsky could claim a starting role on the left side as well.

Defensive end: Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher are in place as starters along the defensive line already, but if Nebraska lines up in a three-man front, there’s likely still a spot available. Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew might have been the favorite for immediate playing time given his 55 tackles over the last two years, but he didn’t arrive on campus until late this summer. Instead, Stephon Wynn Jr. could be the player to keep an eye on — he comes to Nebraska after four seasons in a backup role at Alabama and has the size and athleticism needed to slot in right away. Redshirt freshmen Marquis Black and Jailen Weaver also have a path to playing time if they can seize it.

Nickel: There’s a JoJo Domann-sized hole in the Nebraska defense that needs to be filled. Domann’s versatile ability to rush the passer or drop back in coverage will be hard to replicate exactly, but NU has a pair of athletes who could be the answer they need. The Husker coaching staff saw something in junior Chris Kolarevic, who they moved to the nickel after he recorded 27 tackles as a linebacker last season. Don’t count out sophomore Isaac Gifford, either, because the Lincoln native impressed in limited action at nickle back late in the 2021 season.