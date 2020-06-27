Five Division I walk-on transfers provide look at Huskers' latest unique roster management practice

This, in some ways, has been the offseason of the Division I walk-on transfer.

Since last season ended, Nebraska has added five players who were on scholarship at other Division I schools. Each of them is set to begin his Husker career as a walk-on: Colorado State offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, LSU kicker Connor Culp, South Dakota wide receiver Levi Falck, Arizona State tight end Jared Bubak and, most recently, Iowa offensive lineman Ezra Miller.

Since Frost was hired, the Huskers have put an emphasis on walk-ons and taken big classes of them out of high school in each recruiting class. It will take years before there’s a consistent average known about how many of those players, overwhelmingly from the state, turn into true contributors. Right now, sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer looks on track to be a real factor and NU is high on incoming wide receiver Ty Hahn. Trent Hixson won a scholarship and a starting job, though he predated Frost’s staff. He’s a model, though, for how a lineman here and there could develop and turn into a contributor.