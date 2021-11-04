Fisher on radio: Injured senior S Deontai Williams recovering 'really quickly' from knee injury

Deontai Williams isn't likely to play this weekend against Ohio State, but secondary coach Travis Fisher made it sound like it's possible the senior could return after Nebraska's bye week.
Fisher said Williams, the sixth-year senior who suffered a knee injury in the process of intercepting a pass against Minnesota on Oct. 16, is on the fast track toward getting back on the field.
“Deontai Williams is coming along really, really quick," Fisher said during his hourlong appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program on Thursday. "We see him every day and he’s running already. He’s running around already. So look forward to hopefully getting him back pretty soon.”
NU has a bye week after playing the Buckeyes and then returns to action with a road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and the regular-season finale on Nov. 26 at home against Iowa.
Williams has four interceptions for the Huskers this year and was among the defense's best players overall before suffering the injury.
"Deontai is a very good football player," Fisher said. "From tackling to making plays on the football to being able to cover man-to-man, you don’t get that much from a safety. He gives you all of those things with his game.”
A couple of other injury notes:
* Freshman safety Koby Bretz is currently out, Fisher said. He didn't elaborate on the nature of the injury but said the former Omaha Westside standout is in the film room with his teammates and is doing well in the classroom during his first year on campus.
* Redshirt freshman Javin Wright is likely out for the season after suffering from multiple bouts of blood clots earlier this year. Wright was on the sideline Saturday for Nebraska's home game against Purdue but wasn't in uniform.
"He was just in my office right before I came down to do the show. He’s doing great. He’s in great spirits. I love Javin," Fisher said.
When healthy, the Arizona native was splitting his time between the outside linebackers and secondary room, just like sixth-year senior JoJo Domann.
"He is very versatile," Fisher said. "He does go into a different room most of the time, but it’s kind of unique because during practice he’s working with me most of the time in (individual drills)."
