Fisher on radio: Injured senior S Deontai Williams recovering 'really quickly' from knee injury

Deontai Williams isn't likely to play this weekend against Ohio State, but secondary coach Travis Fisher made it sound like it's possible the senior could return after Nebraska's bye week.

Fisher said Williams, the sixth-year senior who suffered a knee injury in the process of intercepting a pass against Minnesota on Oct. 16, is on the fast track toward getting back on the field.

“Deontai Williams is coming along really, really quick," Fisher said during his hourlong appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program on Thursday. "We see him every day and he’s running already. He’s running around already. So look forward to hopefully getting him back pretty soon.”

NU has a bye week after playing the Buckeyes and then returns to action with a road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and the regular-season finale on Nov. 26 at home against Iowa.

Williams has four interceptions for the Huskers this year and was among the defense's best players overall before suffering the injury.

"Deontai is a very good football player," Fisher said. "From tackling to making plays on the football to being able to cover man-to-man, you don’t get that much from a safety. He gives you all of those things with his game.”