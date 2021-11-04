 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fisher on radio: Injured senior S Deontai Williams recovering 'really quickly' from knee injury
0 Comments

Fisher on radio: Injured senior S Deontai Williams recovering 'really quickly' from knee injury

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.16

Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) picks off a pass on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Williams injured his knee on the play. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Deontai Williams isn't likely to play this weekend against Ohio State, but secondary coach Travis Fisher made it sound like it's possible the senior could return after Nebraska's bye week. 

Fisher said Williams, the sixth-year senior who suffered a knee injury in the process of intercepting a pass against Minnesota on Oct. 16, is on the fast track toward getting back on the field. 

“Deontai Williams is coming along really, really quick," Fisher said during his hourlong appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program on Thursday. "We see him every day and he’s running already. He’s running around already. So look forward to hopefully getting him back pretty soon.”

NU has a bye week after playing the Buckeyes and then returns to action with a road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and the regular-season finale on Nov. 26 at home against Iowa. 

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Williams has four interceptions for the Huskers this year and was among the defense's best players overall before suffering the injury. 

"Deontai is a very good football player," Fisher said. "From tackling to making plays on the football to being able to cover man-to-man, you don’t get that much from a safety. He gives you all of those things with his game.”

A couple of other injury notes:

* Freshman safety Koby Bretz is currently out, Fisher said. He didn't elaborate on the nature of the injury but said the former Omaha Westside standout is in the film room with his teammates and is doing well in the classroom during his first year on campus. 

* Redshirt freshman Javin Wright is likely out for the season after suffering from multiple bouts of blood clots earlier this year. Wright was on the sideline Saturday for Nebraska's home game against Purdue but wasn't in uniform. 

"He was just in my office right before I came down to do the show. He’s doing great. He’s in great spirits. I love Javin," Fisher said. 

When healthy, the Arizona native was splitting his time between the outside linebackers and secondary room, just like sixth-year senior JoJo Domann. 

"He is very versatile," Fisher said. "He does go into a different room most of the time, but it’s kind of unique because during practice he’s working with me most of the time in (individual drills)." 

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News