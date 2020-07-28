First-year Nebraska assistant Lubick says Robinson's football intelligence 'blows me away'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Lubick has glaringly few experienced players in his receivers meeting room, and sounds genuinely OK with it.

"I'm excited about it to be honest with you," the first-year Nebraska offensive coordinator and receivers coach said Tuesday during the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program. "The kids I've been working with — we've spent a ton of time on Zoom — have been awesome. The older guys have been helping out the younger guys. I'm really excited about their attitude, and I think we have talent."

Nebraska practiced only three times in the spring before the coronavirus shut down college sports. The Huskers currently are in the midst of two weeks of "minicamp" practices that last until Aug. 7, when a "normal" camp is scheduled to begin.

Lubick has seen enough to know what he has in sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson and junior walk-on Kade Warner. Both drew strong praise from the new Nebraska assistant. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Robinson had 40 catches last season, while Warner (6-1, 210) had eight. They are the only returning Husker wideouts who have made a catch in college, although converted tight end Chris Hickman, a redshirt freshman, had one reception in 2019.

Robinson also played running back last season, finishing with 340 rushing yards (3.9 per carry).