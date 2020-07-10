Fewer home football games? A closer look at the financial impact for NU and Lincoln

According to a study by Syracuse University, of the 52 public Power Five schools studied, 84.6% received their largest share of funding from NCAA and conference distributions, bowl revenue and media rights. The media rights accounted for on average nearly 24% of Power Five schools' revenue.

The financial strain will go beyond the Husker athletic offices.

The elimination of nonconference games likely means at least two fewer Saturdays of Lincoln's downtown streets filled with red-clad fans, many of them arriving on Friday.

Lincoln's economy sees a boost of more than $5 million every time the Huskers host a home game, according to a 2013-14 study conducted by the UNL Bureau of Business Research.

Though the study was done nearly seven years ago, it was completed after Nebraska's most recent expansion project — the East Stadium addition.

The study was led by Eric Thompson, the director of the UNL business research bureau, and it focused on the spending of fans attending games, but didn't include spending by fans who went downtown to watch the games in bars or tailgate.

Nebraska played eight games in 2013, drawing a total of 789,200 fans who combined to pump more than $40 million into the local economy.