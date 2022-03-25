Feeling 'superblessed,' Husker punter Buschini notes increased pressure in his new world

Nebraska punter Brian Buschini has experienced more than a few moments recently when he thought, "Oh, wow, I'm not at Montana anymore."

One occurred in December immediately after he announced his decision to transfer to NU.

"Probably when I got like 8 million Twitter followers the day I committed, and everyone wanted to interview me," he says. "Then, obviously, coming out here and seeing the facilities and the new (training) facility being built at the stadium. You could just tell that there's an ultimate support here.

"My wife and I have been superblessed with people reaching out to us."

The blessings go both ways in this conversation. Or at least that's the hope. After all, Nebraska ranked 107th nationally in average yards per punt last season at 40.31. The Huskers were 12th in the Big Ten in net punting (35.5 yards).

Enter Buschini, who in 2021 at Montana won the Ray Guy Award as the top punter in the FCS. He ranked third nationally with an average of 46 yards per punt, helping the Griz lead the FCS in net punting average.

He spent three seasons at Montana (2019 to 2021) and has three years of eligibility at Nebraska.

He was among the Nebraska players who met with reporters this week as the Huskers reached the midway point of spring drills.

"Coming from Montana, it's a lot different atmosphere here," Buschini said. "It's more big time, I'd say."

One way to calm himself, he said, is to get as many practice repetitions as possible.

"Just calming myself down back there and being able to work on my consistency," he said. "Focusing in on the ball, focusing in on my drop. I think that's the biggest thing, just getting reps, reps, reps with the team, since this is a new spot."

He said he's starting to find a groove.

"I've been OK," he said. "Didn't get off to the start I was hoping for. It was a new environment. I came in after a little personal time off because of some family things. But (Tuesday) was a really good day."

Same goes for the practices right before the team broke camp March 12 for spring break.

"I've done a lot better," Buschini said. "I'm really starting to get my confidence back. I hit the ball really well (Tuesday). I was really happy with that."

He likes the fact he has more daily competition in practice than he had at Montana. Along those lines, Bill Busch, Nebraska's special teams coordinator, said sophomores Grant Detlefsen and Jacob Hohl, both of Lincoln, are challenging Buschini for the starting job.

Buschini's credentials, though — he had 30 punts of 50 yards or longer in 15 career games with the Griz while placing 35 of his 75 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line — seemingly give him an edge in camp.

"He's done it at an elite level," said Busch, who played the lead role in recruiting Buschini to Nebraska. "His makeup is very good to be able to handle those situations. He has a great routine. We give him a routine with what he has to be able to get done, and he attacks it with great diligence."

Exhibit A: Buschini spent his spring break in Alabama with instructors at One On One Kicking.

By the way, One On One Kicking is an outfit that emphasizes directional punting, which may be music to the ears of Nebraska fans still haunted by the wayward Husker punt that doomed the team against Michigan State last season.

"He's got a very good, even demeanor, which you have to have," Busch said of Buschini. "Not every punt's perfect. Not every kick's perfect. You have to be able to have a short memory but also a good demeanor on how you handle things. He's done a great job with that so far.

"Very impressed with his work ethic."

The 6-foot, 215-pound Buschini, a native of Helena, Montana, admits he proceeds with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, determined to show he can make the jump from the FCS to power conference competition.

"I'd say coming from Montana, it's the same size field, but at a program like this there's a little more pressure," he said. "I'd say the way you can handle that, on and off the field, is a big testament to what kind of punter you can be."

It also could perhaps pay off for him (literally) in the name, image and likeness realm. He said he already has a deal with a Lincoln dentist.

A dentist?

"He just wants to set up a little commercial," Buschini said. "Kick away tooth decay.

"Something like that."

Yes, this is different than Montana.

