Fans still making the most of Husker gamedays despite program's instability

Win or lose, Husker football fans are still flocking to the iconic Barry's Bar and Grill.

Owner Mark Suleiman, who bought the bar at Ninth and P streets last fall and resurrected it after it had closed during the coronavirus pandemic, said crowds have predictably varied so far this season depending on the game.

The home opener against North Dakota was "an average gameday," he said, while the crowd for Georgia Southern was good but noticeably dropped off after the game, which the Huskers lost in embarrassing fashion.

The crowd for the Oklahoma game, however "was incredible," Suleiman said. "Win or lose, that rivalry runs deep and we hosted 2,000 more guests that weekend than any other this season."

And even though Nebraska was 1-3 heading into its game against Indiana, he had every reason to expect a good crowd at the bar Saturday. It was Homecoming and a night game at Memorial Stadium.

Barb Ballard, who owns From Nebraska Gift Shop with her husband, Jim, said night games are much better for business.

Her customers, "really, really prefer the night games," said Ballard, whose shop at Eighth and Q streets also includes a tasting room for James Arthur Vineyards, which she and Jim also own.

From Nebraska is a popular spot for fans from the opposing team, but Ballard said she has seen "much, much less" in the way of opposing fans this year compared with previous years. In fact, as of Friday afternoon, she said she had seen hardly any Indiana fans, which was unusual.

One thing she said she has noticed more of is families with smaller children.

"The families — that's new," said Ballard, who speculated that tickets are selling at lower prices because of the Huskers' on-field struggles early this season, which is spurring more people to take their kids to the games.

Saturday, on a glorious fall afternoon, the Huskers' football fortunes took a back seat to tradition as tailgate spots and Haymarket hangouts were packed.

The fans lined up outside of Barry's were as impatient as ever, speculating about a potentially successful evening for the Big Red.

"This is the beginning of a 9-3 season," said one fan, accompanied by cheers from those surrounding him.

From Nebraska Gift Shop also saw fans swinging in and checking out the apparel section. A few chuckles came when shoppers saw a shirt that read, "The Volleyball School."

From the bar scene downtown, you wouldn't guess that Nebraska had struggled mightily so far and fired its head coach three games into the season. Every patio was full on the sun-splashed afternoon.

Inside the stadium, Nebraska’s record sellout streak has survived even as a series of coaches have been fired.

By kickoff Saturday, the only noticeable chunks of empty seats were in areas of the stadium traditionally reserved for fans of the visiting team. Of course, the weather was perfect and fans enjoy night games.

What will happen if the losses mount, the weather cools and morning kickoffs return later in the season?