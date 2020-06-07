Fans in football stadiums this fall? Big Ten task force has 'long way to go' in determining best practices

Physical distancing isn’t only about how far one person is sitting from the next person in the Memorial Stadium bleachers, though. In fact, that’s only a small part of the equation.

“If you just visualize an individual all the way from the parking lot, the crowds to get to the stadium, the lines to get into the stadium, the potential for a physical ticket or even (getting) close enough for the individual to have their ticket scanned,” Kratochvil said. “Then the crowds going up to the restrooms, the stalls and urinals, the distancing between the sinks.

“If you get into the stadium, then there’s not only the distancing between individuals, but does the individual remove their mask if they’re eating or drinking things.”

There is ongoing research on what actually increases the risk of transmission of the coronavirus. Researchers believe being outside is safer, given the respiratory disease is most likely to be transmitted through the air, but Kratochvil cautions that activities that increase exhalation — physical exercise, sure, but also things like yelling and singing — are risk enhancers.

“The kinds of things that you would anticipate at a game,” said Kratochvil, noting that such activities may mean extra distance is needed between people.