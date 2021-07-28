Fan Day is Thursday at Memorial Stadium. Here are some final reminders before you head there

Thursday is Fan Day at Memorial Stadium, a chance for Husker football fans to meet their favorite players and collect autographs.

The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Due to the local COVID-19 risk dial moving to yellow earlier this week, the Nebraska Athletic Department has provided an updated list of recommendations.

* Fans are encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible.

* Attendees should not gather near the Memorial Stadium gates (Gates 3 and 24) until shortly before the start of the event at 5:30 p.m.

* It is recommended that unvaccinated individuals and any individuals with underlying health conditions wear a mask. Additionally, all fans are encouraged to wear a mask when in large crowds and social distancing is not possible.

* Hand sanitation pumps will be available at several locations.

* Fans will not be allowed to group around players and coaches before and after the event.