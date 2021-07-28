 Skip to main content
Fan Day is Thursday at Memorial Stadium. Here are some final reminders before you head there
Fan Day is Thursday at Memorial Stadium. Here are some final reminders before you head there

Husker fan day, 8.1

Fans line up to get autographs from Husker football players and coaches on Aug. 1, 2019, during the annual Nebraska Football Fan Day at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Thursday is Fan Day at Memorial Stadium, a chance for Husker football fans to meet their favorite players and collect autographs.

The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Due to the local COVID-19 risk dial moving to yellow earlier this week, the Nebraska Athletic Department has provided an updated list of recommendations.

* Fans are encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible.

* Attendees should not gather near the Memorial Stadium gates (Gates 3 and 24) until shortly before the start of the event at 5:30 p.m.

* It is recommended that unvaccinated individuals and any individuals with underlying health conditions wear a mask. Additionally, all fans are encouraged to wear a mask when in large crowds and social distancing is not possible.

* Hand sanitation pumps will be available at several locations.

* Fans will not be allowed to group around players and coaches before and after the event.

* Members of the event staff stationed near each line will not allow fans to come around the table to take pictures with players and coaches.

* Fans may bring their own water to the event. Water also will be available to purchase on the field.

* Fans are asked to limit autographs to one item per player or coach. Rosters, posters and autograph sheets will be available.

* Parking will be available in campus lots around the stadium for a fee of $5.

 

