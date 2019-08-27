1. OHIO STATE
This week: vs. Florida Atlantic.
The Buckeyes are breaking in a new quarterback in Justin Fields and a (mostly) new head coach in Ryan Day, but they are loaded at the skill positions and aren’t lacking on defense, either. In fact, defensive end Chase Young might be the best pro prospect in the league this year.
2. MICHIGAN
This week: vs. Middle Tennessee.
Is this the year for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines? They’ve got a dynamic set of receivers and a veteran quarterback in Shea Patterson. They’ve got talent in spades on defense, even after losing multiple first-rounders to the NFL last year. MTSU and Army are first up before a bye week. Then a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, for a stiff early-season test.
3. MICHIGAN STATE
This week: vs. Tulsa (Friday).
If the Spartan offense returns to any kind of form in 2019, Mark Dantonio’s team will be dangerous in the East. From Kenny Willekes and Raequan Williams on the defensive line to linebacker Joe Bachie, safety David Dowell and others, the MSU defense should again be a force. If quarterback Brian Lewerke can return to 2017 form, he’s got good talent at receiver to get the ball to.
4. IOWA
This week: vs. Miami (Ohio).
The Hawkeyes have to replace a lot on both sides of the ball, but they’ve got a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, the best pair of tackles in the league (Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs) and a game-changing defensive lineman in A.J. Epenesa. Throw in some returning production at receiver, and Kirk Ferentz’s team is squarely among the many contenders in the West.
5. PENN STATE
This week: vs. Idaho.
It feels like something of a new start for the Nittany Lions, who will have Sean Clifford under center post-Trace McSorley. PSU has one of the best pass-rushers in a league full of them in junior Yetur Gross-Matos and a potential star in sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons. Don’t forget about sophomore receiver and return man KJ Hamler. He was overshadowed a bit by Purdue’s Rondale Moore last year, but he’s electrifying.
6. WISCONSIN
This week: at South Florida (Friday).
The Badgers are going with junior Jack Coan over heralded freshman Graham Mertz at quarterback. An interesting challenge awaits Week 1 in South Florida. It shouldn’t take long for star junior RB Jonathan Taylor to make his presence felt behind a new-look but still-talented offensive line. WR Quintez Cephus, recently reinstated at UW and cleared to play, is a wild card. On defense, the defensive line must be better and the Badgers could use a big sophomore year from safety Scott Nelson in a young secondary.
7. MINNESOTA
This week: vs. South Dakota State (Thursday).
The Gophers have one of the most impressive sets of skill players in the league, led by receivers Tyler Johnson, Chris Autman-Bell and Rashod Bateman, and running backs Mohamed Ibrahim, Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks. Standouts Carter Coughlin and Thomas Barber anchor the defense for a P.J. Fleck outfit that is aiming for a West title.
8. NEBRASKA
This week: vs. South Alabama.
Standout sophomore Adrian Martinez could stake his claim as the Big Ten’s best quarterback and the Huskers are confident in a mostly young skill group led by JD Spielman. NU has just one expected senior contributor (grad transfer WR Kanawai Noa) on offense. If the defense takes a step forward, it will be because of a veteran defensive line and an ascendant secondary. If it doesn’t, the Huskers will struggle to keep pace in the West.
9. NORTHWESTERN
This week: at Stanford.
The Wildcats have perhaps the most interesting Week 1 game in the Big Gen with a trip to Palo Alto, California, on tap. Pat Fitzgerald hasn’t named a starting quarterback officially, but it’s widely expected Clemson transfer and five-star Hunter Johnson will be the guy. A defense led by defensive lineman Joe Gaziano and linebacker Paddy Fisher should be stout again in 2019.
10. PURDUE
This week: at Nevada (Friday).
Quarterback Elijah Sindelar takes over for the Boilermakers, who will again be paced by star sophomore Rondale Moore on offense. Linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal are the key cogs on a defense that some have questions about. RB Tario Fuller is out for the year after a camp knee injury, meaning senior Richie Worship and a young group will carry the load.
11. MARYLAND
This week: vs. Howard.
The Terps have a new starting quarterback in Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson, and they have some weapons for him and first-year head coach Mike Locksley to get the ball to, as well. Anthony McFarland doesn’t get talked about as much as some RBs in the league, but he is dangerous. How much of an impact can transfers like former Clemson LB Shaq Smith have? UM doesn’t leave the Eastern Time Zone late October.
12. INDIANA
This week: vs. Ball State.
The Hoosiers had a three-headed QB race through camp before head coach Tom Allen announced this week that Michael Penix would start over Peyton Ramsey and Jack Tuttle. Ramsey started all of last year and Penix played in three games. Tuttle is a redshirt freshman transfer from Utah. Stevie Scott returns after a 1,100-plus yard freshman season at running back, and IU has productive returning receivers, too. DB Marcelino Ball has the change to be a difference-maker.
13. ILLINOIS
This week: vs. Akron.
Lovie Smith’s group had a tough offseason injurywise, losing standout DE Bobby Roundtree to a serious neck/spinal cord injury in a swimming pool accident and then heralded freshman Marquez Beason to a knee injury during camp. Michigan transfer Brandon Peters will start at quarterback and running back Reggie Corbin is a good one. Where will the defensive production come from?
14. RUTGERS
This week: vs. UMass (Friday).
The Scarlet Knights hit game week undecided at quarterback between Artur Sitkowski, who struggled as a freshman starter in 2018, and Texas Tech transfer McClane Carter. There’s not much of a grace period, either, for Chris Ash’s team. After UMass, Rutgers goes to Iowa, has a bye week and then has Boston College and a trip to Michigan before September is out.