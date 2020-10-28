 Skip to main content
Facing fewer games, what if NU ends up tied at the top of the Big Ten West? Well, it's complicated
Facing fewer games, what if NU ends up tied at the top of the Big Ten West? Well, it's complicated

Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Depending on how things go the rest of the season, Nebraska could be looking deep into the Big Ten's tiebreaker protocols to see where it falls in the West Division standings.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

The document outlining the tiebreaker process to decide the Big Ten’s division champions and title game participants during the shortened 2020 season is more than four pages long.

Like everything else this season, the process for determining a conference champion was complicated by COVID-19 and the potential for numerous canceled games, and teams playing differing amounts of games.

Start with this: As of right now, a team must play at least six games to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

But, if the average number of games played by all the conference’s teams falls below six, then teams would have to play no less than two fewer games than the conference average.

For example, let’s say Wisconsin ends up playing four conference games.

If the Badgers win all four, they would not be eligible for the Big Ten title game unless the other 13 teams in the league combined to average 6.49 or fewer games played per team.

As of Wednesday, with both Nebraska and Wisconsin having a game canceled, the average number of games played per team drops to 7.85 if all remaining games are played (NU and the Badgers each playing seven, and the rest of the Big Ten teams each playing eight).

That’s a key thing to keep in mind as the schedule lurches forward. The more cancellations there are, the lower the average amount of games played by each team becomes, and the fewer games that could potentially be needed to qualify for the conference championship.

After that, things could be simple or could become very sticky.

Let’s say Nebraska wins out, going 6-1 in the games it actually plays, and Wisconsin goes 5-1, with every other team in the division having more than one loss. How does the Big Ten decide who plays for the title?

Overall winning percentage is not the first tiebreaker, since the teams played a different number of games and didn’t play each other.

The next tiebreaker is the collective winning percentage against the other teams in their division (teams that finished third through seventh). But, say Iowa finishes third in the division, having played Wisconsin but not Nebraska. The Wisconsin-Iowa result would be thrown out and the winning percentage against the remaining teams would be used.

Still a tie? Then move on to winning percentage against all common conference teams (East and West).

If that doesn’t do the trick, the winning percentage of non-division opponents is checked (for Nebraska, that would be Ohio State and Penn State).

Now, if there’s still a tie after all of that, overall winning percentage will be used. Remember in our above scenario, Nebraska is 6-1 (.857) and Wisconsin is 5-1 (.833). NU would got the nod because it played and won one more game than the Badgers.

But if all else fails; if the Big Ten runs through all its protocols and still arrives at two teams tied for first, the championship game participant would be decided by a random draw — perhaps commissioner Kevin Warren pulling a school’s name out of a hat.

And with the way 2020 has gone, would it really surprise anyone if it went that far?

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

