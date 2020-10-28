Facing fewer games, what if NU ends up tied at the top of the Big Ten West? Well, it's complicated

The document outlining the tiebreaker process to decide the Big Ten’s division champions and title game participants during the shortened 2020 season is more than four pages long.

Like everything else this season, the process for determining a conference champion was complicated by COVID-19 and the potential for numerous canceled games, and teams playing differing amounts of games.

Start with this: As of right now, a team must play at least six games to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

But, if the average number of games played by all the conference’s teams falls below six, then teams would have to play no less than two fewer games than the conference average.

For example, let’s say Wisconsin ends up playing four conference games.

If the Badgers win all four, they would not be eligible for the Big Ten title game unless the other 13 teams in the league combined to average 6.49 or fewer games played per team.

As of Wednesday, with both Nebraska and Wisconsin having a game canceled, the average number of games played per team drops to 7.85 if all remaining games are played (NU and the Badgers each playing seven, and the rest of the Big Ten teams each playing eight).