Facing fewer games, what if NU ends up tied at the top of the Big Ten West? Well, it's complicated

The document outlining the tiebreaker process to decide the Big Ten’s division champions and title game participants during the shortened 2020 season is more than four pages long.
Like everything else this season, the process for determining a conference champion was complicated by COVID-19 and the potential for numerous canceled games, and teams playing differing amounts of games.
Start with this: As of right now, a team must play at least six games to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.
But, if the average number of games played by all the conference’s teams falls below six, then teams would have to play no less than two fewer games than the conference average.
For example, let’s say Wisconsin ends up playing four conference games.
If the Badgers win all four, they would not be eligible for the Big Ten title game unless the other 13 teams in the league combined to average 6.49 or fewer games played per team.
As of Wednesday, with both Nebraska and Wisconsin having a game canceled, the average number of games played per team drops to 7.85 if all remaining games are played (NU and the Badgers each playing seven, and the rest of the Big Ten teams each playing eight).
That’s a key thing to keep in mind as the schedule lurches forward. The more cancellations there are, the lower the average amount of games played by each team becomes, and the fewer games that could potentially be needed to qualify for the conference championship.
After that, things could be simple or could become very sticky.
Let’s say Nebraska wins out, going 6-1 in the games it actually plays, and Wisconsin goes 5-1, with every other team in the division having more than one loss. How does the Big Ten decide who plays for the title?
Overall winning percentage is not the first tiebreaker, since the teams played a different number of games and didn’t play each other.
The next tiebreaker is the collective winning percentage against the other teams in their division (teams that finished third through seventh). But, say Iowa finishes third in the division, having played Wisconsin but not Nebraska. The Wisconsin-Iowa result would be thrown out and the winning percentage against the remaining teams would be used.
Still a tie? Then move on to winning percentage against all common conference teams (East and West).
If that doesn’t do the trick, the winning percentage of non-division opponents is checked (for Nebraska, that would be Ohio State and Penn State).
Now, if there’s still a tie after all of that, overall winning percentage will be used. Remember in our above scenario, Nebraska is 6-1 (.857) and Wisconsin is 5-1 (.833). NU would got the nod because it played and won one more game than the Badgers.
But if all else fails; if the Big Ten runs through all its protocols and still arrives at two teams tied for first, the championship game participant would be decided by a random draw — perhaps commissioner Kevin Warren pulling a school’s name out of a hat.
And with the way 2020 has gone, would it really surprise anyone if it went that far?
The most precious commodity of this football season is flexibility. The Big Ten lost it Aug. 11. Why there wasn't more of a desire within the league to simply pause and push back the initial start date 3-4 weeks is why we are where we are.
Wisconsin announces 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Saturday. It includes head coach Paul Chryst. Game against Nebraska now canceled.
To Nebraska fans: Love your passion. You are always friendly as hell. But not every development/decision by the Big Ten is part of a conspiracy to stick it to your athletic department/teams.
We have paused team activities.
In reality, the #Huskers are catching a break by having a bye week following the Ohio State game. Remember, @coach_frost did not get an entire fall camp to prepare the team for the season. So this bonus week gives them a chance to better prepare for the remainder of the year.
Just imagine if Florida wasn't back to work this week and Missouri was sitting without a game this weekend...
Graham Mertz tested positive 10/24. He can ramp up under B1G rules and play vs. UM 21 days later on 11/14. Anybody whose initial antigen positive came Sunday or later, though, is out for that game.
Same kind of timeline/complications for any other team that has an outbreak.
So the @HuskerFBNation/@BadgerFootball game has been canceled.
Perhaps if the @bigten press like @ByPatForde, @DesmondHoward, @ESPNBooger, @RealMikeWilbon & others hadn't spent weeks bashing all things #Huskers & @coach_frost we'd have more time/flexibility in the schedule. #GBR
This is why the Big Ten should have given itself flexibility. Could have shot for 10 games in 14 weeks, if needed.
#Huskers home openers under Scott Frost:— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) October 28, 2020
1) Cancelled because of severe weather
2) 66 yards in the second half in a close win over South Alabama.
3) Rescheduled/cancelled 4 times in 3 months because of COVID-19 concerns.
Mood when this weekends game is canceled 😔 pic.twitter.com/oEUQgnTgFq— Barstool 'Skers (@BarstoolHusker) October 28, 2020
My sense is Nebraska officials won't push back much on the rationale to cancel the Wisconsin game. We'll see on that. Could be wrong.
The key question: Is there a possibility of Nebraska playing a non-con foe this weekend? Would the Big Ten allow it?
It SHOULD be allowed.
The key question: Is there a possibility of Nebraska playing a non-con foe this weekend? Would the Big Ten allow it?
It SHOULD be allowed.
It is what it is. Time to pull out the video on Northwestern. Next week both teams lose a day due to the election. Time to prepare.
Nebraska needs an opponent this week. @WKUFootball should play them tomorrow night, pick up $1 million and then head to Provo.
Wisconsin should be credited with a LOSS— Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) October 28, 2020
(Unless they can prove the number of positive cases is at the threshold that the Big Ten set.) https://t.co/NcZAleSLjN
