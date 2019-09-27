Nebraska on Friday afternoon presented the future of Husker athletics publicly for the first time in a news conference replete with a flyby video of a massive new athletics facility, dubbed the North Stadium Expansion, and a literal flyover from a pair of fighter jets.
The project is going to take years to complete, will impact every sport on campus – most notably football – and will cost hundreds of millions.
The planning and design are still in relatively early stages, as are the fundraising efforts, but here’s a look at what we know and what we don’t.
What are the key numbers?
Called the North Stadium Expansion, Nebraska is building a new football training and operations facility that will house a training table nutrition area and study/academic areas for all student athletes.
The three-story complex is expected to check in at more than 350,000 square feet and comes with a $155 million price tag.
Where is it located?
The facility’s footprint is where the current Ed Weir Track and Field Stadium sits. It will connect to both the Hawks Championship Indoor Center and North Stadium and will open to the East Stadium Plaza.
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel talk Huskers, preview Saturday night's game against No. 5 Ohio State, discuss the Journal Star's reporting…
How is it being funded?
The athletic department so far has raised about $35-40 million out of a planned $100 million effort. The remaining $55 million will be a combination of university/athletic department trust funds and bond financing, per UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.
What is the timeline for starting and completion?
Nebraska will break ground on the project in the late spring of 2020, after the outdoor track season is completed. The goal is to move into the facility fully in May or June of 2022, before the football season begins.
Is the facility for football only?
No. The football weight room, locker room and offices will all move to the new facility, but it will house nutrition and academic areas for all 600-plus student athletes at NU.
You have free articles remaining.
Where is the track and field team moving?
NU is building a new track and field complex on Innovation Campus, north of the Devaney Sports Complex, where the track offices are located. Athletic director Bill Moos said the track will cost $12-15 million, which is not included in the $155 million North Stadium Expansion budget.
What is happening to the current facilities in North Stadium and West Stadium?
Moos said the current football offices on the second floor of North Stadium may be used to house all external operations — media relations, Husker Vision, ticketing, marketing, etc. — together on one floor. West Stadium’s training table will turn into a culinary kitchen for the stadium itself, and what is currently academic and life skills on the ground floor in West Stadium will become additional club amenities in the long term, Green said.
There are other decisions that still need to be made, like what is happening to the NU football’s current weight room in North Stadium.
Will this thing have bells and whistles?
Oh, yes. But many of those details aren’t hammered out yet. Moos and associate athletic director Matt Davison, though, said that “efficiency” for student athletes will be the driving force rather than what’s flashy.
Will NU football continue to use the Hawks indoor facility?
Yes. The new building will basically connect Hawks and North Stadium – the initial renderings show an indoor-outdoor weight room occupying most of the space between the buildings. But the indoor practice facility will remain in use where it is.
Does this project include updates to South Stadium?
No, it does not. It will include, though, improvements to the North Stadium seating areas. Moos said the goal is to allow for fans to more easily move vertically to and from the seats in the North Stadium grandstands. South Stadium improvements will be another, future project.