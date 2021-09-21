Faced with climbing the depth chart or getting passed up, Husker RB Rahmir Johnson has ascended

“I was really excited for him to finally get that opportunity and go out there and show what he can do.”

Johnson had 11 carries for 42 yards and hauled in three catches for 48. His work in the passing game included a screen that went for a big play and a catch in the flat on NU’s opening drive that very nearly turned into an explosive play.

“He earned the opportunity and I think he did a lot of really good things out there on Saturday when you graded it,” Held said. “It wasn’t perfect, I’d have liked to have a couple plays back, but for the most part he did a good job of doing the things needed. Obviously we need more and we’ll continue to press him to do that along with the other guys.”

Johnson struggled with being consistent during the 2020 season, according to Held, and then missed most of spring ball with an injury. Since preseason camp began, though, he’s made his charge up the depth chart.

“In practice sometimes, he’d just glide and I’d say, 'Hey, gliding is not going to work. You’ve got to turn on the jets,’” Held said. “He’s really just practiced with a sense of purpose and with a chip in the sense of, he wanted to play and he wanted me to play him, and he’s earned it.”