{{featured_button_text}}
10.7 Facebook Live

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel recap the Huskers' win over Northwestern, talk about injuries to quarterback Adrian Martinez and wide receiver JD Spielman and take questions. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments