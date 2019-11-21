Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel preview Nebraska’s trip to Maryland and take questions.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel preview Nebraska’s trip to Maryland and take questions.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.