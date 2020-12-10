Eyeing a 'big-time breakout,' Ben Stille details four-year progression as Senior Day looms

Ben Stille’s college coming-out party happened Sept. 29, 2017, when he logged three tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman outside linebacker against Illinois.
Like a lot of people, Stille looks and talks and walks (and probably is) a lot different at the end of his college experience than he was near the beginning.
The Ashland-Ashland graduate, who, like all of Nebraska’s seniors, may or may not be playing his last home game of 2020 on Saturday against Minnesota and may or may not be coming to the end of his final collegiate season this month, has seen those years of work and development pay off in this strangest of seasons.
Stille has developed into an impact player on the Husker defensive line. He has started all six games this fall and has 24 tackles (three for loss) and 1½ sacks, all of which are best among NU’s defensive linemen. He’s been stout against the run and has improved on his ability to shed blockers and either make a tackle or rush the quarterback.
That development didn’t happen quickly, either. It’s taken time and perseverance.
“It doesn't come naturally, I don't think,” Stille said of learning how to be a college defensive lineman. “Two-gapping, in general, is tough and it's not something that kids out in high school are used to doing. It was definitely something that took some time. I would say not my first year with this staff but my second year in the staff is when I really began to get a lot more confident in my ability, just be able to execute the defense.
“Sizewise, too, I was trying to put on a ton of weight from that redshirt freshman to redshirt sophomore year. I was able to put it on, but it was tough to hang on to throughout the season. So I really needed two offseasons to be able to get it on and hold it on like I've been able to these last couple of years.”
When defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and company first watched Stille’s film upon arriving at NU at the end of 2017, Stille had already played a little bit of both defensive line and outside linebacker.
“He’s done a really good job of developing his body and developing his skill set,” Chinander said. “I really, truly believe that his best football has been played in the last few games and he’s going to continue to get better. Like I said, I hope we get him back for another year because I think he’s on the verge of having a big-time breakout here.”
Stille’s development ranges far beyond the football field, too. On Thursday, he was named Academic All-Big Ten for the fourth time in his college career. He’s already graduated with a degree in nutrition and health sciences, and is working on a master’s degree in academic administration. This summer, he spoke up on matters of racial injustice, participating in a rally put on by the Minority Student-Athlete Collective. He’s held film sessions with younger teammates such as Casey Rogers and Ty Robinson, both of whom said Stille is a part of why they’ve played well early in their careers.
College experiences aren’t the kinds of thing you can cover in a couple of paragraphs, and Stille is a good example of just that.
“He works really hard at his craft, studies a lot of film, helps the younger guys,” Chinander said. “He’s a great kid to have on the team and I just think that he’s done a really great job of developing himself, his body, his skill. Everything you wanted him to do over the past few years.”
