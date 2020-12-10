Eyeing a 'big-time breakout,' Ben Stille details four-year progression as Senior Day looms

Ben Stille’s college coming-out party happened Sept. 29, 2017, when he logged three tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman outside linebacker against Illinois.

Like a lot of people, Stille looks and talks and walks (and probably is) a lot different at the end of his college experience than he was near the beginning.

The Ashland-Ashland graduate, who, like all of Nebraska’s seniors, may or may not be playing his last home game of 2020 on Saturday against Minnesota and may or may not be coming to the end of his final collegiate season this month, has seen those years of work and development pay off in this strangest of seasons.

Stille has developed into an impact player on the Husker defensive line. He has started all six games this fall and has 24 tackles (three for loss) and 1½ sacks, all of which are best among NU’s defensive linemen. He’s been stout against the run and has improved on his ability to shed blockers and either make a tackle or rush the quarterback.

That development didn’t happen quickly, either. It’s taken time and perseverance.